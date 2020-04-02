EDITOR'S NOTE: Ignore the conspiracy theories and stay at home

Durban - A document is currently doing the rounds on email and social media, comparing the number of deaths around the world in the last two months due to various causes. The coronavirus is placed first on the list with the least deaths at 14 687 (in actual fact the Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 40 000, and is still rising, so take that as an indication of how seriously to take this information). Next is the common cold with just under 70 000 deaths, and it finishes with cancer with 1.17 millions deaths, and asks "Then do you think Corona is dangerous?" It posits several conspiracy theories about why the media is reporting so extensively on the virus and states: "Do not Panic & don't kill urself with unecessary fear" (sic). Many facts put forth may be true, but the document, and many other similar posts, ignores the fact that the coronavirus pandemic - it is certainly making its way around the world - is still in its infancy.

Many third world countries have yet to be affected, but they will be, sooner or later.

And given the experience of first world countries in dealing with the infection and death rates, third world countries face disasters of epic proportions.

Their only hope of controlling the spread of the virus is to first limit movement into their borders, which many are already doing, and then limit movement within their borders - with lockdowns like several countries have implemented - and to spread the hygiene message.

The virus does seem to affect the elderly and young in particular, and most others will recover with treatment, but that does not mean we should not continue taking the requisite - and legislated - precautions.

Ignoring the precautions is both foolish and selfish, because you might not be seriously affected by the virus, but you could pass it on to someone who will be. Like an elderly person, possibly your own parent.

By all means spread hope and avoid causing panic, but do so in a manner that does not encourage people to deny the reality of the situation afflicting the world. This is what the media is trying to do.

Let us not have a repeat of the crackpot Aids denialism which cost the lives of 343 000 to 365 000 people.

Stick to the rules. Stay at home.

