Energy drinks are a real health concern

As President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of Basic Education have urged parents, guardians and caregivers to be on high alert and to monitor the food items children consume and most importantly to verify the source of such items, it is also important to encourage all role players to engage in healthy eating habits, not only at schools, but also at home.

Another area that needs serious attention is the consumption of energy drinks, especially among school going children. In recent months, I have noticed an increase in the number of school learners consuming energy drinks.

Energy drinks, as we all know, are full of caffeine, harmful additives, colouring and sugar, all of which are not good for their health and well-being. The high level of these stimulants in these artificial drinks makes it difficult for learners to concentrate in class, is detrimental to their progress and can affect learners’ ability to focus and give their best attention to school work and learning.

Although energy drinks contain lawful ingredients, I believe the consumption of these energy beverages by minors should be regulated to safeguard them from potential health risks linked to excessive caffeine intake