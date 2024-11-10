The Smile Foundation and associates and partners are highly commended for their altruistic endeavours. Well done good folks and please keep up the excellent work. The Foundation’s motto is that every child deserves to smile and their work brings untold joy and pride to persons who have been helped over the ages , as well as their families.

From time to time the Smile Foundation undertakes plastic surgery on children with cleft palates and facial deformity or abnormality, free of charge. This humanitarian gesture is carried out with the aid of plastic surgeons and other medical professionals who provide their altruistic services gratis.

They have given the deserving young ones new hope and a better life. As a result they no longer are stigmatized and overcome being the victims of ridicule, bullying, shame, pain, ostracism and torment, especially from thoughtless, insensitive and inconsiderate persons, primarily in the early stages of their lives.

May the Smile Foundation and other local and international humanitarian organizations like Gift of the Givers –headed by luminary Dr I Sooliman, Medicins Sans Frontiers (French for Doctors Without Borders), Child and Family Welfare Societies, Red Cross and Red Crescent continue with their sterling endeavours. May GOD bless them as they bless humanity, particularly the needy, destitute, disadvantaged and underprivileged, as well as the victims of war, civil disorder and natural and unnatural disasters.

Life is most precious and everyone desires a good standard of living, notwithstanding inequalities and other impediments, with famine, poverty and unemployment etc keeping people in bondage and misery. Any good deed is one done as unto God and any good withheld from one in need is one withheld from God – Matthew 25: 31-46 (BIBLE) refers. Let us not pass an opportunity to serve one truly in need. However, be prudent and diligent as there are too many con artists and charlatans out there in the world seeking to dupe or defraud unwise and non-discerning persons.