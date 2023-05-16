Everyday should be Mother’s Day for our moms

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY As we celebrated Mother’s Day, to honour all mothers out there and those mothers who are watching their children from heaven above, let us delve into the psychology of Mother’s Day.

It is said, to describe a mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Since early development, a mother is with her child as a shadow. While sitting down to write this article, some of my sweet childhood memories come to mind as my mother arranges my clothes while she dresses me for school. Reminding me, my hair styled in two plaits remained neat for the day. She would hold my hand tightly while walking me to and from school. My meals after school – I realise the days when the meal felt tastier because she added sugar to ensure that I finished it all.

Mother’s Day reminds us that our mothers gave us life – a joyous miracle. Mothers have often designed our world from the cradle. We recognise that a mother’s love is deep, all safe, all accepting love that calms the places within our hearts that feel afraid and alone. Just being around her powerful presence, we can’t help but sense the warmth and vibrancy of her joy. Mother’s Day is a celebration that honours and respects the beautiful motherly connection between children and a mother, a day to highlight the motherly figures in our lives. This day dates back to the times of the ancient Greeks, who organised celebrations in honour of Rhea, the mother of the gods. Research says that parents must be worshipped by their children as they are our gods in this world. Next to God, the power of both mother and father is most powerful. In many areas around the world, this iconic day is celebrated at different times, commonly in the months of March or May.

Modern science indicates that motherly love is the purest form of love. But for each one of us, what makes our mother unique in our eyes? A mother who dedicates herself to her children with all her heart. Then passionate, constant and tireless mother teaches her child to do the same when dealing with all aspects of life while growing up – being social, emotional, physical, thinking and independent. This explains why we are inspired by her divine smile, delicate heart, diligent work and sincere devotion. If anyone had the greatest influence in a child’s life, it is the mother. I am assured her influence will continue on through time into eternity. She tirelessly strives to instill high values, by being our inspiration and motivation.

Carnations are a worldwide symbol of motherhood. Traditionally, official flowers given on Mother’s Day are pink carnations symbolising gratitude and love, while red signifies admiration. A Mother’s Day song that speaks loudly to many children. Boyz to Men 90’s megahit, ‘A song for Mama’ captures an open expression – a heartfelt gratitude for mothers. By listening to the song, you can sense the passion behind the words. This sentimental group expresses what a mother means to them, appreciating her strength and support - singing to the words ‘her love is like food to his soul….’ In positive psychology, there is evidence that being grateful and thankful to a mother is linked to levels of respect. Consider the fact, life is unpredictable. Using time to value and cherish a mother in my books is time well spent. Mothers are meant to be appreciated with each passing second, not just on Mother’s Day. Her unconditional love and support guide us in changing life and history- to bring about achievements. She is the never-ending driving force through which the child can fulfill his dreams. We realise this source of love cannot be compared with anything in this universe. The greatest gift a child can give to a mother is to replicate this love.