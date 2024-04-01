Everyone deserves respect, regardless of status

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY As the 21st century progresses, the golden rule for each of us to willingly respect others is evidently clearer. Aren’t the origins of words sometimes quite awe-inspiring to us?

Although we intuitively understand what ‘respect’ means, but uncovering its origins reveals a more beautiful reality. Respect quite literally means to revisit something as it were for the first time. The use of ‘re’ in respect highlights the ability to view people with a fresh lens each day, letting go of any past emotional attachments you may have towards them. Would our world view be more welcoming if we could view others with a fresh perspective every day? Looking back on historical periods, our ancestors were subjected to abusive forces, and this was evident in their actions. The inclusion of this was due to their slavery, poverty, denial of reproductive rights, education, and the absence of social safety nets, amongst others.

When respect is lacking, its absence can have a devastating effect on our mental health. To ensure safety nets are in place, why not use these insights to further your understanding of their origins? Why not better understand diverse personalities? In the late 18th century, Immanuel Kant as stated by the common doxography, the viewpoints of past philosophers’ moral ideas brought the idea of respect for persons to the very heart of morality. Until we recognise the value of others, our personal, professional and corporate worlds will continue to be in disharmony. Recognising your unawareness, like Aristotle did, is the first step towards respecting yourself, welcoming and becoming open-minded to all kinds of learning.

In our modern scene, an awareness of respect may extend harmony into the racial, ethnic, political, and global environments. The term respect is frequently referenced in everyday conversations, professional codes, policy debates and academic literature. Through the discovery of commonality, societal barriers can be torn down with mutual respect as people gradually become less self-absorbed and are more open to accepting different ideas. Respect’s evolution was marked by the civil rights movement from 1950-1960. The issues of racial segregation, discrimination and equal rights for all were brought to light. A symbol that recognises the inherent dignity and worth of each individual irrespective of diversity.

Respect, a truly modern moral concept, has taken on multiple forms over the past decades. The 20th century brought to light the respect that had been deeply rooted in tradition, strict codes of behaviour and compliance with societal norms. It is customary to greet each other with proper manners. Even in a trendy environment without comparison or completion, aim to uphold your self-respect by reminding yourself that you are deserving of respect, regardless of your status. In an age of diversity, it is necessary to recognise the differences between people and treat their values, beliefs, cultures, and lifestyle with respect. For the most part, a desire for recognition, acknowledgement, fair treatment, understanding and safety in our world is the glue that holds all our relationships together.

There are many reasons for social media’s growth, but one of the most convincing is that individuals are searching for someone who will listen to their daily challenges. It is common for humans to experience chaotic emotions and instilling hope is a common objective among them. We know when trustworthy advice is missing or when the truth is misinterpreted, we may end up off course. By understanding others’ perspectives, roots and difficulties, you can refine your viewpoint and beliefs. In an 8-billion-person world, there are 8 billion different opinions that are all unique. We can arrive at the same conclusions by looking at different facts or looking at the same facts to arrive at different conclusions. As time is a critical factor, we must recognise who we truly are or we will lose sight of our true destination.

Even now, educators are confronted with issues that include bullying, suicide, substance, psychological, and women or men abuse. To address these issues, we must first elevate the value of the individual, instill courage in students and prioritise respect in our institutions. Demonstrating empathy and compassion is an essential skill that enables students to feel secure in various institutions, communities or relationships. Morality and rationality are founded on the ability to understand and coordinate different viewpoints. Respect has undergone an evolution over time, but its century-old practices are still the ultimate data for ethical science to build on. If philosophy isn’t founded on respect, it becomes meaningless.

Modernism dictates the effect of one’s ego is meant to thrive. Yet, for the average person, being respected is so close to being loved that it is almost extraordinarily gratifying. What would be the outcome of greater respect for family, institutions, communities and our world view? Isn’t it time for that journey to begin when each person is given their due respect? Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a Psychology Advisor.