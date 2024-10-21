Germany’s support for Israel: a necessary against terrorism

In response to Z Khan's letter on "Germany's WW2 guilt has made it blind".Since when is it a bad thing when one sovereign nation helps another sovereign nation defend itself against terrorists? Oh wait, October 7 does not count, does it? Let me guess Mrs Khan, Israel is to blame for its 'occupation' since 1948, right? We can go around in circles while you and other Pro-Palestinians try hide the atrocities of October 7, by shifting the blame onto Benjamin Netanyahu's men. You have painted this highly emotional, dramatic movie scene in which Israel is apparently the aggressor, and the poor Gazans are once again, the oppressed. This is classic Islamo- Marxism. Google the definition, please.

As if the massacre of Jews that took place last year by Hamas fighters on motorcycles was any less dramatic or horrific than this movie you have described? In fact, if this was a movie, there would be no rating low enough to justify the watching of this horror show, committed by none other than the Iranian regime's Gazan arm. It would be a PG off the charts! But you see, my fellow readers, Mrs Khan loves to play the victim, all the while pretending that Israel is the aggressor and Arabs living in Gaza, deserves its own state. Please go read the Hamas charter, won't you Mrs Khan? This conflict has nothing to do with 'occupation' of land, but everything to do with wiping Israel off the map! Enough is enough! Prime Minister Netanyahu and his brave soldiers have warned many times before, and on October 7, 2023, the red line had been crossed! The Iranians paid for it! First Ebrahim Raisi, then Fouad Shukr, then Ismail Haniyeh and now Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar. Even the Iranian people are now asking Israel to please take out its own regime. So many of its people are now turning to Christ, surrendering their lives for a much higher calling.

Germany should be lauded for its support for Israel! The whole world has turned against the tiny Jewish nation and no, please don't dare say that the US have been supporting Netanyahu.If anything, they have repeatedly tried stopping Israel from defending itself and its people. The Americans have indeed supported Israel in defending itself, but what have they really done to stop the Iranian terrorist regime? Not much! It keeps appeasing Iran in fear of losing an election! How disgusting! The Biden/Harris administration is obsessed with its own political agendas! Anthony Blinken keeps pretending that the US cares about Gazans and Israel, but all they want is to secure another victory for the Democrats! The World is now a much more stable place with Sinwar eliminated, not to mention the fact that on a daily basis, the IDF is crushing the Iranian axis of terror, much to the satisfaction of the West and all freedom loving nations, of which there are not many left, unfortunately. If only there were more countries like Germany, Italy and the US to support Israel, unlike our corrupt and incompetent ANC cadres, then this war would have been over long ago and the flame of Islamist extremism would have been snuffed out for good, but now it is the brave little Nation of Israel who have to do all the dirty work, all whilst people such as Mrs Khan accuses it of the very things that Iran and its proxies are doing themselves! How shameful! The only monstrous actors in this Horror story are Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran!