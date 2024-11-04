Government thinks the public is illiterate and naive

I would like to comment on the article in the Daily News regarding the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) lodging objections to Eskom's “unjustified” tariff increase for financial years 2026–2028. It is a disgrace as to what is happening in this country.

Most of the residents of eThekwini are living from hand-to-mouth. The rich remain richer. It seems the Government of National Unity (GNU) was just a lie. Here we have Eskom at it again. Where is the accountability of those that milked Eskom dry? Where are the Guptas?

Where are those who created an illusion that the power utility did not have enough capacity and load shedding was implemented and millions of lives destroyed in the process. I cannot imagine for the life of me, how these ridiculous hikes come into play with President Cyril Ramaphosa knowing first. The president, after great push back from residents, will act all shocked and confused by these massive hikes. The government thinks that the public is illiterate and naive.

My view, as long as the ANC is still in some sort of power, we are all doomed in South Africa. TREVOR CHETTY | Durban The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media or IOL.