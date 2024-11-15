Investigate couple in customary marriage saga

The couple should be investigated for how they obtained their citizenship. It might be that they stole someone's identity and that individual is struggling to get their life together as a South African.

However, the second wife should enjoy more benefits from the estate on the basis that she has spent her entire life with the deceased. She has contributed to the increase of the deceased estate as a help meet by his side. The children, as well, should receive something from their father's estate as first preference.

The first wife should be considered on conditions of their marriage within the Years that the deceased was away.

She should, according to Zimbabwean customary law, benefit from his Zimbabwean estate, but about 90-95% of the South African estate should be due to the second wife and the children.