Is the SACP still relevant?

Is communism still relevant? Maybe in countries such as Russia, but not in South Africa. Here we are having capitalists masquerading as communists. I think they love the idea of being communists. No offence.

In the past, the communist party used to be referred to as the vanguard of the tripartite alliance consisting of African National Congress (ANC), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and South African Communist Party (SACP). It also had intellectuals such as Chris Hani (late), Joe Slovo (late) and Jeremy Cronin. As a result, the Reds were taken seriously. In addition, the former SACP Secretary-General (SG) were powerful and widely respected. The current SG, Solly Mapaila, has no impact, and no one takes him seriously. Mapaila is always making noise about many things. Maybe he is trying to be relevant.

Members of the party seem to be bankrupt with ideas. They are obsessed with criticising the ANC, especially Mapaila. If he is not complaining about this, he is complaining about that. He behaves as if he is an opposition to the governing party. Interestingly, the SACP is harshly opposed to the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC. Yet it's senior leaders, Dr Blade Nzimande and Buti Manamela, are part of the GNU. The first step should be to ask Nzimande and Manamela to resign from their cabinet positions. The political organisation is mum about that. What hypocrisy!

The reds also have no office. Instead, they are squatting at COSATU House in Braamfontein. It's been years. When is the SACP going to have its own office? The party's membership is also dwindling. Why? Because communism is no longer relevant, if it ever was. Since 1994, the party has no public representative - no councillors, no MPLs and no MPs. Whose interests is it serving or representing? And when is the communist party going to participate in elections under its banner? Will it happen in our life time? There is no easy answer.

The pertinent question is, what value is the SACP adding to the alliance, nation and political discourse? Without a doubt, it is adding no value. Instead, Mapaila's party is living under the shadow of the ANC. It must just close shop.