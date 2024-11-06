Khoza should let others lead

Soccer is a leading sport in South Africa and elsewhere. It is also a multi-million, if not billion-rand, business. Kaizer Motaung, Irvin Khoza and Jomo Sono have made money out of it because they treated it like a business. That said, Khoza is a shrewd administrator and excellent negotiator. As the Orlando Pirates chairperson, he has taken the team to high levels. Pirates is now a brand and an institution. Every player wants to play for the above soccer team.

Pirates is one of the oldest soccer teams with a rich history. It has produced the likes of Kaizer Motaung, Jomo Sono and Tebogo Moloi. It is also one of the richest teams in South Africa, if not Africa, and enjoys a large following. A few years ago, Khoza and Kaizer Motaung broke away from the National Soccer League and formed the Premier Soccer League. Soccer lovers and sponsors followed them, because they trust them. PSL is one of the best leagues in the continent. This shows the good leadership of the two aforementioned soccer teams. The Iron Duke, as Khoza is also known, is the chairperson of the PSL, and has taken the league to dizzy heights. Soccer teams are benefiting from his leadership. Sponsors trust him. Thanks to his wealth of experience in soccer and leadership.

Last year, he announced that he won't be standing as a PSL chairperson in the next elections. This was partly due to age and health. Several names were mentioned that could replace him. John Comitis is one of the names that were mentioned. Not long ago, Khoza made a about-turn and said he will seek re-election. Many supported him, including PSL clubs and the league executive. According to media reports, the chairperson position won't be contested in the forthcoming PSL elections. So, it is a foregone conclusion that the PSL chair will be re-elected. However, I am not happy with Khoza seeking re-election. This thing of leaders (including the likes of Danny Jordaan) wanting to hold on to positions for dear life is wrong. A good leader should know when to step down.

I appreciate and acknowledge Khoza's invaluable contribution to soccer. In fact, he deserves an award for his contribution. However, it is time he pass the baton to others. He is old and should give others a chance to lead. There is enough talent in the soccer fraternity. THABILE MANGE | Durban