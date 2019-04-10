Skulls of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge in the church sit in glass cases, kept as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide, inside the church in Ntarama, Rwanda Friday, April 5, 2019. Rwanda will commemorate on Sunday, April 7, 2019 the 25th anniversary of when the country descended into an orgy of violence in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the majority Hutu population over a 100-day period in what was the worst genocide in recent history. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

OPINION - It has been a quarter of a century since nearly a million people were massacred in Rwanda in the space of a few months. From April through June 1994, the UN estimates that 800 000 Rwandans were brutally slaughtered by fellow citizens in a state-led genocide targeting the Tutsi ethnic group. Seventy-five percent of the Tutsi population was killed in just 100 days by ethnic Hutu extremists.

This was a planned mass killing of a racial, ethnic, or religious group.

It took a long time for the massacre to be recognised as a genocide against the Tutsis, and for the world to say that it would “never again” look the other way.

And yet, the world continues to look away every day. Not in Rwanda, but in Yemen, Congo, Myanmar, South Sudan and China. It’s not always obvious mass killings; instead, many smaller attacks occur daily, and they’re largely ignored.

Ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar has strong parallels with the genocide of ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda. China is carrying out or planning genocide against 12million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Why is the international community doing almost nothing to stop what is happening in Myanmar and China - which has also been described as a campaign of ethnic cleansing?

The time has come for all and sundry to face the crisis head-on. History will be unforgiving if the plight of the Rohingya, Yemenis or Uyghur Muslims becomes akin to that of the Tutsis in Rwanda.

Nasrine Akoob North Beach

Daily News