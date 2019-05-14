Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, manager Jurgen Klopp, center, and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Liverpool won the match 4-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit to win the match 4-3 on aggregate. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

OPINION - Who can blame me for constantly humming Oh What a Night (Four Seasons) and Night to Remember (Shalamar) after Liverpool’s astounding victory over mighty Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League semi-final. I am of the firm belief that God rewards the faithful who patiently bide their time. And so it was for the millions of fans who steadfastly kept the faith. Still haunted by last year’s cup final defeat to Real Madrid, and still reeling from a first-round 3-0 drubbing by Barcelona, it seemed a dream to overcome the in-form Spanish football machine. But this was Anfield and the pasha, Jurgen Klopp, ordered a blitzkrieg. The result was an unstoppable juggernaut that swallowed the Catalans. And the memories of that night in Istanbul came flooding back.

It was a night of roars as the electrifying atmosphere reverberated through Phoenix and Chatsworth, turning bars, taverns and homes into all-night party zones. Those who thought all the din was about an ANC election victory were totally wrong, for it was the celebration of Liverpool fans of a 4-0 victory over Barcelona for a place in the Uefa Champions League cup final against English foes Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 1. With Mo Salah injured and out of play, Sir Alex Ferguson’s theory and belief that no team’s performance runs on the power of one player became a lesson to be learnt.

Even though we have lost the prize of the English Premiership title by just one point, it has been a great season for Klopp and his men.

KEVIN GOVENDER Shallcross

Daily News