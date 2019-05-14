Still haunted by last year’s cup final defeat to Real Madrid, and still reeling from a first-round 3-0 drubbing by Barcelona, it seemed a dream to overcome the in-form Spanish football machine. But this was Anfield and the pasha, Jurgen Klopp, ordered a blitzkrieg. The result was an unstoppable juggernaut that swallowed the Catalans. And the memories of that night in Istanbul came flooding back.
It was a night of roars as the electrifying atmosphere reverberated through Phoenix and Chatsworth, turning bars, taverns and homes into all-night party zones. Those who thought all the din was about an ANC election victory were totally wrong, for it was the celebration of Liverpool fans of a 4-0 victory over Barcelona for a place in the Uefa Champions League cup final against English foes Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 1. With Mo Salah injured and out of play, Sir Alex Ferguson’s theory and belief that no team’s performance runs on the power of one player became a lesson to be learnt.
Even though we have lost the prize of the English Premiership title by just one point, it has been a great season for Klopp and his men.
KEVIN GOVENDER Shallcross
Daily News