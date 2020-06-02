LETTER: Accusing the DA of play politics during Covid-19 is 'nonsense and ignorance'

OPINION - Sanjay Singh letter’s accusing the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen, of “playing politics” by calling for the economy to be lifted instead of “working with the government” is a mixture of nonsense and ignorance.

The DA, through Steenhuisen, has been proactive in providing alternative solutions to the government as he did with the proposal of a smart lockdown to save both lives and livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No opposition leader has fulfilled their political responsibilities during this lockdown as effectively as the leader of the official opposition has.

It was through the persistent efforts of the DA in fighting the senseless regulation restricting e-commerce operations that pressurized the government to review that regulation.

It is the DA, not any other party, that is using both Parliament and the courts to fight the unjustifiable regulations on relief funding based on racial classifications, restrictions on exercise times and the curfew.