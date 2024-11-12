LETTER: Address illicit gun violence

The role of the South African Police Services crime intelligence has diminished, as the reduction of resources by the National SAPS prevents the timely gathering and sharing of crucial information. An effective crime-fighting strategy hinges on real-time intelligence, yet this remains unattainable due to the severe under-resourcing of relevant SAPS units.

To compound these challenges, collaboration between SAPS and other critical departments—such as Correctional Services and the Department of Justice (DoJ)—is lacking There is an urgent need for a more integrated approach that ensures local police stations are notified when parolees are released into their precincts and that parolees are effectively monitored. Furthermore, close coordination with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is essential to secure stronger and swifter convictions in court. The breakdown in these processes further hampers efforts to protect communities and bring offenders to justice.

The time for action is now; our communities cannot wait any longer for their right to safety and security. While resources present challenges, SAPS leadership must be transparent on whether we have the correct people in critical positions. * Ian Cameron MP, DA Spokesperson on Police. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.