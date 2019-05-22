OPINION - I am not at all reassured by Dhesigen Naidoo’s optimism in “Africa can lead in sanitation innovation” (Daily News, May 17). Naidoo tells us that Africa will constitute 30% of the global population, with 3 billion inhabitants, by 2063. This will be more than double the current population of 1.25 billion people. Naidoo adds that the region will have the most youthful population in the world and that what we do now will determine whether this constitutes a dividend or a burden.

Where Naidoo is an optimist, calling for us to consider the possibility of the African century where this continent leads in shaping a better world, I see a looming disaster of epic proportions.

As he points out, most African countries already cannot provide their populations with basic needs such as water, sanitation, energy, healthcare and nutrition. The prospect of the continent’s population doubling in the next half-century is therefore not just daunting, but downright terrifying.

How will the continent feed its people? Where will all these young people find work?

My feeling is that unless Africa gets a good handle on its out-of-control population growth, the continent will continue to be the beggar of the world, unable to take care of its own.

In addition, as Naidoo points out, the continent needs to come up with good sanitation solutions to handle all the waste its burgeoning population will produce, or risk literally becoming the expletive Donald Trump denies he used in reference to some countries.

I therefore commend Naidoo and the Water Research Commission for their work in this critical area, but far more - and perhaps more important - work needs to be done to educate Africa’s peoples about the benefits of having small families.

H DE KOCK Durban

