OPINION - I am an independent pharmacist who has worked for over 20 years in the private pharmacy sector. Over the past few years the landscape of pharmacy was changed drastically with the implementation of designated service providers (DSP). Patients and members of medical schemes no longer have autonomy to choose their preferred service provider.

While this has been a difficult pill to swallow for the small, independent pharmacies, many have accepted the lower tariffs offered by medical schemes to become part of their respective provider networks. Those who opted not to become designated service providers are unfortunately no longer in business.

The medical schemes are now implementing “formularies” for their members to use. If a member chooses an out-of-formulary item, even at a DSP, the member will incur a 20% co-payment as a penalty.

This occurs even if the item dispensed costs less than the formulary item.

It is logistically impossible for a pharmacy to keep all items on the various formularies of the medical schemes. The patient is therefore invariably forced to go to another pharmacy, which may be a long distance away from their regular pharmacy to obtain their prescription medication without incurring a co-payment.

It has been rumoured that pharmaceutical companies pay huge fees to be placed on these formularies.

Hence it seems to be in the perverse interest of the funder to insist that patients and members use these “paid-for” formulary items. This can be easily substantiated by the simple fact that lower priced generics that are not on formulary also incur a co-payment.

Furthermore, the bigger schemes are now threatening to withdraw DSP status from pharmacies that do not comply with their formularies.

Is this legal?

It certainly is not ethical.

The Council for Medical Schemes needs to intervene and prevent medical schemes from becoming bigger bullies than they already are.

