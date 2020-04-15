LETTER: Are the rich businessmen who donated to Jacob Zuma contributing to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund?

OPINION - The Solidarity Fund set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa will assist South Africa's most vulnerable and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease by supporting measures to flatten the curve and lower the infection rate.

The unprecedented coronavirus situation is placing a strain on all our lives, especially on our vulnerable communities who struggle even in normal times to meet the basic needs of their families, to buy food and pay for medical and other necessities.

The Hindu Unity Movement commends the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and the Muslim community, represented by numerous social welfare and civil society organisations, for their generous contributions to the Solidarity Fund.

Mary Oppenheimer, daughter of the late Harry Oppenheimer, and her two daughters have donated R1billion to the fund. The Motsepe Foundation, along with associated companies Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital and African Rainbow Minerals, has contributed R1bn, and the Rupert family have pledged R1bn.

What is disappointing is that we have yet to see businessmen - who spend millions on birthdays and who used to pay former president Jacob Zuma R1million a month for doing absolutely nothing - making any contributions to the fund. If they have donated, this information is not in the public domain yet.