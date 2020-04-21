LETTER: As the Covid-19 pandemic causes economic tragedy, where are you now, Messrs Tendercrat?
I speak to the so-called BBBEE companies where “black empowerment”, whatever that meant, ruled, who have not as yet voiced publicly their pledges of assistance in our moment of need.
I speak to those not-so-BBBEE entrepreneurs and the many other “little” Indian businesses who have procured tenders by means other than fair.
Where are you, Messrs Tendercrat?
Although it is said that when you give, you give and walk away without recognition, the public want to know you in these times. We want to pat you on the back. We want you to be among those counted as the real patriots of our New Struggle.
Forget those gala dinners where you hobnob with the political elite, paying R100000 a seat. Forget those campaign donations of millions become a passport to “those that matter” at the time. And forget how you will obtain your next contract.
This is a time of crisis and of fast-approaching human tragedy.
Where are you now, Messrs Tendercrat?
Many organisations have begun campaigns and programmes of their own volition, aside from what government is providing, to assist the many families stricken with poverty and suffering hunger.
The RamaKrishna Centre, the Sai Movement, the Hare Krishna Movement, the Divine Life Society, church organisations, Muslim organisations and many more organisations and individuals are doing their duty.
But where are you, Messrs Tendercrat?
Narendh Ganesh Durban North
Daily News