LETTER: As the Covid-19 pandemic causes economic tragedy, where are you now, Messrs Tendercrat?

OPINION - The Covid-19 humanitarian tragedy has reverberated with deafening silence from our multitudes of tendercrats, who have secured multimillion- and billion-rand contracts from government over the years.

I speak to the so-called BBBEE companies where “black empowerment”, whatever that meant, ruled, who have not as yet voiced publicly their pledges of assistance in our moment of need.

I speak to those not-so-BBBEE entrepreneurs and the many other “little” Indian businesses who have procured tenders by means other than fair.

Where are you, Messrs Tendercrat?

Although it is said that when you give, you give and walk away without recognition, the public want to know you in these times. We want to pat you on the back. We want you to be among those counted as the real patriots of our New Struggle.