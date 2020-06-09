LETTER: Battered by Covid-19 and with high youth unemployment SA needs its own self-styled Silicon Valley

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

OPINION - I AM remembering the youth of 1976 and am also asking myself about the unique challenges facing the youth of 2020. I am asking this specific question, not forgetting what Covid-19 has done to the job market. In recent times, we have witnessed big business profits shrinking and followed by many restructures to contain costs. In addition, these have resulted in unintended consequences that gave rise to companies laying off a sizeable percentage of their workforce. The current situation is making it difficult to sustain significant inroads in reducing the unemployment figures. It is not going to be easy to find opportunities for the youth seeking meaningful employment.

This is because most companies will be likely downsizing or adopting innovative business models to ensure their sustainability and to remain competitive.

The key question remains: is this unemployment bubble going to be reversed, and at what cost? I am saying this because of the increasing numbers of unemployed youth in South Africa.

This is especially true for the 15-24 age group.

I am imagining a South Africa that has moved boldly in having its own self-styled Silicon Valley.

A suitable place where aspiring entrepreneurs can be supported and develop their unique business ideas. I think such an action will help in reducing unemployment.

Daily News

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or iollett [email protected]All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.