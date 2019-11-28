LETTER: Be afraid, be very afraid of what 2020 holds









The future is scary. Artificial intelligence will become a reality as robots take over, says the letter writer. Picture: Pixabay OPINION - Historians are debating the issue of how history will remember 2019. This brutal and bloody year was a monumental failure. Multinational forces could not subdue the insurgency in the entire Middle East. They leave behind fractured and devastated countries. History will record that destruction and death occurred in the Middle East and North Africa in 2019. The conflict and blood-letting continue unabated. Major powers spent a total of $4trillion (R59trillion) on wars that they lost. Wars that killed 4million innocent people. Wars that are crimes against humanity, wars that deliberately target innocent children and unarmed civilians. The bloody carnage in Syria has morphed into a brutal war that defies description. The treacherous and distrustful Assad regime has concealed some of its weapons, waiting for the inevitable showdown that will reach its climax in 2020. Assad survived because the West showed no respect for human lives. Permanent peace will have to prevail on this planet. The alternative is annihilation in a global conflict. Let there be no mistake: the present constellation of global events will most certainly lead to a global war of immense proportions.

The year 2020 will be a defining one for mankind. Cyberwarfare could cripple institutions globally. A new and deadly nuclear arms race could spread, triggering a proliferation of weapons that were science fiction a few years ago.

Climate change and global warming will cause catastrophes of epic and biblical proportions. Millions of new migrants will cross numerous international borders, creating a tsunami of refuge-seekers.

Right-wing populism will engulf the world, creating religious and religious friction, unprecedented in the annals of history. Artificial intelligence will become a reality as robots take over.

A super mega quake could strike anywhere on earth, in any quake- prone mega city, creating death and destruction that is beyond imagination. New wars will erupt, heralding a new political alignment that could serve as a catalyst for World War III.

Be afraid, be very afraid as 2020 looms. Its menacing shadow towers over the fate of the human race.

The most powerful nation on earth - the US - goes to the polls in 2020; the results could trigger a civil war of dangerous proportions, that will shake the world.

Daily News