Multinational forces could not subdue the insurgency in the entire Middle East. They leave behind fractured and devastated countries. History will record that destruction and death occurred in the Middle East and North Africa in 2019. The conflict and blood-letting continue unabated.
Major powers spent a total of $4trillion (R59trillion) on wars that they lost. Wars that killed 4million innocent people. Wars that are crimes against humanity, wars that deliberately target innocent children and unarmed civilians.
The bloody carnage in Syria has morphed into a brutal war that defies description. The treacherous and distrustful Assad regime has concealed some of its weapons, waiting for the inevitable showdown that will reach its climax in 2020. Assad survived because the West showed no respect for human lives.
Permanent peace will have to prevail on this planet. The alternative is annihilation in a global conflict. Let there be no mistake: the present constellation of global events will most certainly lead to a global war of immense proportions.