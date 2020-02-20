LETTER: Beware the dangers of posting nudes









Social media icons on a mobile phone. File picture: Pixabay OPINION - The article “Five alleged sexual predators arrested” (Daily News, February 17) refers. The SAPS, through the FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences) investigation unit, must be commended for the arrest of the five suspected sexual predators in Gauteng. Section 18 of the Children’s Act, 2005 provides that a child is anyone under the age of 18. Posting nude photographs of children online can constitute child pornography, irrespective of purpose for taking the picture, because such nude photographs can be abused. Photographs can be stolen and improperly used by paedophiles/sexual predators.

Posting photographs of children creates a digital footprint. Anyone could easily copy the photo, tag it, save it, or otherwise use it and you might never know; and you may be unknowingly sharing your child’s location due to GPS-enabled phones and location-tracking integrated into photos by your camera or smartphone

While people may think it is acceptable to post nude photographs of children on social networks, they must be aware of the dangers associated with such conduct.

In our digital world, there are no boundaries any more and people need to be aware that even though they perceive the use of social media to be “harmless”, posting nude photographs of children is giving carte blanche to sexual predators.

Individuals, parents, families, civil society, law enforcement authorities and all role-players need to be mindful of child pornography and work together to eradicate it.

Media Desk Darul Ihsan Humanitarian Centre

Daily News

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.