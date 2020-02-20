The SAPS, through the FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences) investigation unit, must be commended for the arrest of the five suspected sexual predators in Gauteng.
Section 18 of the Children’s Act, 2005 provides that a child is anyone under the age of 18.
Posting nude photographs of children online can constitute child pornography, irrespective of purpose for taking the picture, because such nude photographs can be abused.
Photographs can be stolen and improperly used by paedophiles/sexual predators.