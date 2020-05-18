LETTER: Booze, smoke ban robs me of my rights as a responsible taxpaying citizen

OPINION - Indian author and Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy recently wrote of the world lockdown: “we are being asked to give up everything - our privacy and our dignity, our independence - and allow ourselves to be controlled and micro-managed”.

Our National Coronavirus Command Council, in its pathological aversion to smoking and alcohol, has taken away our dignity and is now micro-managing us. I do not need a lecture on the social contract, or the rights of the individual versus the state and its people. I do not need to be told that smoking damages the lungs - my mother was a smoker and died an agonising death from lung cancer.

I do not need Minister of Police Bheki Cele to lecture me about the irresponsible behaviour of many drinkers and the danger they pose to our health system during this crisis. For the record, my son, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist, supports the temporary ban on alcohol.

As a 71-year-old, I am emphatically not in favour of the ban on cigarettes or alcohol, as I consider this an abrogation of my rights as a responsible taxpaying citizen. We cannot be held to ransom because a shebeen drinker beats up his girlfriend, or because Bheki Cele or Fikile Mbalula is paranoid about teetotalism. To promise smokers that the ban on cigarettes will be lifted, then to countermand this decision, was irrational, heartless and perverse.

Thank God I am not a smoker whose hopes were cruelly dashed by a vindictive government.