Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - Commitment to a de-racialised society will differ depending on which side of the bread-and-butter curve you fall. However, when the majority consistently abandons the science of race - ie, there are no different races, for a maintenance of an ideology of race - invented by racists, one begins to understand the empty political rhetoric reflected by pronouncements of “anti-racism” and “non-racism”.

Of finding and attributing “race-thinking” in others, but not ourselves. How do you achieve a de-racialised society if white must remain white, coloured must remain coloured, Indian must remain Indian - always? Because it’s payback time?

You begin to realise your demographic majoritarian and thus, black responsibility towards de-racialising society when you turn up in support of a white person (even Zille!) getting a job, not because she is white, but because she is a fellow human and South African.

De-racialising society starts with removing race from our thinking. It’s in this process that black-thinking faces its greatest challenge and failure. The ideology of race-thinking is maintained by the black majority with similar zeal to that with which the apartheid regime maintained it.