OPINION - Commitment to a de-racialised society will differ depending on which side of the bread-and-butter curve you fall.

However, when the majority consistently abandons the science of race - ie, there are no different races, for a maintenance of an ideology of race - invented by racists, one begins to understand the empty political rhetoric reflected by pronouncements of “anti-racism” and “non-racism”.

Of finding and attributing “race-thinking” in others, but not ourselves. How do you achieve a de-racialised society if white must remain white, coloured must remain coloured, Indian must remain Indian - always? Because it’s payback time?

You begin to realise your demographic majoritarian and thus, black responsibility towards de-racialising society when you turn up in support of a white person (even Zille!) getting a job, not because she is white, but because she is a fellow human and South African.

De-racialising society starts with removing race from our thinking. It’s in this process that black-thinking faces its greatest challenge and failure. The ideology of race-thinking is maintained by the black majority with similar zeal to that with which the apartheid regime maintained it.

If the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) compels you to embrace the scientific, are you also compelled to abandon the non-science of ideology - that of race? Will the embrace of the scientific extend to abandoning race-thinking not as a liberalist project, but as a fundamental human freedom project? Ensuring no one inflicts upon another a race label? Or will you become the new 4IR revolutionary, hand firmly on a 5G cellphone, mind firmly in the gutter of historical race-thinking?


