ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Photograph; Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

OPINION - Cyril Ramaphosa promised voters that corruption at all levels of government would be investigated, and that perpetrators would face the full might of the law. He seems to be making good on his promise with the arrest of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been charged with corruption and released on bail.

Let’s hope the momentum is increased with the follow-up arrest of Ace Magashule, against whom numerous allegations of corruption were levelled in the book Gangster State.

We are waiting for Magashule to lay a charge against the author so that the allegations can be tested in court. The author claims to have tangible evidence and paper trails of all the corrupt activities detailed in the book and is willing to present this evidence.

Magashule needs to be charged so that his name can be cleared. As long as the status quo remains the same, he will always be stigmatised and this will forever be a blotch on the name of the ANC.

Dishonest elected officials who blatantly flout the trust given to them by the electorate must be watched like hawks so that not even a crevice is available for them to hide. Corrupt government officials who raid state coffers are sending a clear message to the poor that “I don’t care about your pain and suffering while you continue living in squalor without running water and electricity, and I am not in the least bit concerned about your impoverished status”.

It is this culture of corruption in government that Ramaphosa needs to expunge. For the sake of the unemployed, the marginalised and the poor.

Vijay Surujpal Phoenix

Daily News