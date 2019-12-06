Not any more.
The world is going too fast. Whether we are going to the shopping mall, beach, wedding, funeral or just to visit an old aunt, we are forever rushing.
Even when we stop to eat, it has to be done in double quick time. We grab a burger, gobble and go. We are in such a hurry to reach our destination. Unfortunately, some of us don’t ever.
I was driving on Higginson Highway last Sunday afternoon and I witnessed this madness of mankind. To be fair, there were some motorists keeping to the speed limit but there were others who just whizzed past, at a frightening speed. Even on a Sunday, they were in such a hurry, dicing with death. Why, I wondered.