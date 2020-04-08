LETTER: Covid-19 could alter our lives for the better

OPINION - Never before has man felt so terrified and powerless. All because a microscopic virus threatens his very existence. But is it all gloom and doom? No one can deny the virus is deadly. But there is a positive side to the pandemic. Coronavirus has put an end, at least for the time being, to the rat race which has become part of modern man. Cities and streets are deserted and quiet. Heavily polluted cities like Delhi and Shanghai have become relatively clean again. With the dramatic drop in litter and pollution, the Earth can breathe again. The lockdown in South Africa has resulted in a drop in demand for electricity. With power stations working at a reduced capacity, Eskom can do maintenance work without load shedding. It also means less smoke belching into the atmosphere. For those who are bored being confined to their homes, it could be an excellent time for family members to get to know each other and bond as a family unit. Instead of being a couch potato, do some household chores. It won’t make you less of a man, but could make your marriage stronger. Put on an apron and surprise your family with some wholesome, home-cooked meals. Try Jamie Oliver’s 15-minute meals or the ones with five ingredients.

If you are not the culinary type, get stuck into a novel or learn to do crosswords. Both will keep you occupied for hours and drive away boredom. Instead of making yourself a nuisance with the bottle, be a good parent and play board games with your family. If you don’t have any, get yourself a pack of cards, a chess set, Scrabble or Monopoly. You and your family could spend hours fruitfully occupied with these games. It’s good for family bonding.

If you are an outdoors man who likes to keep himself busy with his hands, do some maintenance around the house. Not only would it keep you fit and healthy, but it would also save you some money.

And if you are a nature lover, there is nothing more rewarding and soothing than pottering around the garden and watching your flowers put on a show. Don’t let the lockdown depress you. There’s plenty of things to do to keep both mind and body healthy. As bad as coronavirus is, it could change our lives for the better.

T Markandan Kloof

