LETTER Covid-19 is a deadly wake-up call

OPINION - AS THE entire planet is fixated on the ravages of Covid-19, a sober analysis reveals that globally 12million people died from multiple factors this year. With Covid-19, fatalities could increase dramatically should the current pace of death accelerate on a much larger scale. According to computer simulations based on historical data, there will be 60million deaths this year, the largest medical killer being 18million from heart disease. Covid-19’s current postulated trajectory is expected to result in 4million global deaths. Air pollution is the biggest killer of human beings on the planet, according to a recent study by the European Society of Cardiology. It is a proven fact that ambient air pollution kills more people than tobacco smoking and violence.

In 2017, cardiovascular disease caused 18million deaths followed by cancer with 10million.

The Sars epidemic cost $30billion in four months. The next pandemic, which is probably hibernating, could kill millions and has the potential to reduce global GDP by 10%.

Prudence dictates that rather than wait until the next pandemic hits, we should start planning now.

Covid-19 was a deadly wake-up call.

