LETTER: Covid-19 pandemic presents the opportunity for the rich to help the poor

OPINION - The Covid-19 lockdown poses many risks to the livelihood of ordinary workers and wage earners, the domestic workers, the farm labourers and informal workers, many of whom do not have employment contracts or unemployment benefits.

Many workers are already having to decide between paying for food for their families or paying for electricity, water and rent. I have read on social media and heard many touching stories of how people are battling to keep their heads above water during this period.

The working class are having to dig deep into their incomes and even into their small savings, especially as many of them live from hand-to-mouth, to deal with emergencies.

While the rich grumble about being bored in their huge homes and continue with their lives semi-normally, the large number of ordinary workers have either lost their jobs or are worried about their jobs and some are forced to work in the front lines to keep the essential supply chain moving.

When the lockdown ends, many, especially the working class, will have difficulty in paying their loan repayments, rents to their landlords and other financial expenses.