The letter writer says it is churlish of the DA to write off eThekwini deputy mayor-elect, Belinda Scott without giving her a chance to get stuck in and sort out the myriad major problems facing the city.

OPINION - I am in disagreement with KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango’s response to the appointment of Belinda Scott as deputy mayor of the eThekwini municipality (Daily News, August 23). I have always strongly criticised Scott’s decision to leave the DP for the ANC (just two years after leaving the IFP for the DP). Seventeen years later, there are many issues on which we continue to disagree.

But I have never underestimated her capacity for hard work and 100% effort in her roles as MPL and latterly Finance MEC.

She certainly has excellent form in getting things done and doing them well. Her capacity for commitment and hard work cannot be denied.

It is churlish of the DA to write her off without giving her a chance to get stuck in and sort out the myriad major problems facing eThekwini.

The city is in a dire state and Scott brings with her detailed knowledge of the city and its finances. The DA should rather be cautiously welcoming her to this post and working with her to turn things around.

The breathtaking audacity of Mncwango, who refers to Scott as being brought back from her “old age” in a “retirement village” must also be called out for its inappropriateness, sexism and ageism. Frankly, it’s just boorish and rude - and factually incorrect. Scott is even younger than me.

This young lad needs to be smartly pulled up by his elders and betters in the DA - Mmusi Maimane are you reading this? - and taught some manners and how to behave as a political leader.

How does he get away with this kind of childish, churlish behaviour when far more competent and capable DA MPs and MPLs are laid waste for doing (or not doing) far, far less?

The last thing Scott requires is an endorsement from me, but the DA statement, and its apparent provincial position on this matter, is disingenuous and plain wrong. Mncwango’s statement should have been repudiated by the DA leadership. Did they even see it?

The DA should step in now, repudiate Mncwango’s statement and roll up its sleeves to assist the new appointees. Durban needs fixing, not childish and unhelpful point scoring.

Mark Lowe Durban

Daily News