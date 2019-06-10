Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama during a land expropriation debate in Parliament. FILE PHOTO: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - In response to Andile Mngxitama’s letter published online on June 6 titled “Let’s talk about your ubuntu”. Let’s talk about ubuntu, mischief and political point-scoring.

Let’s talk about an ethical co-existence. Is it ethical to stoke race hate? Is it ethical to polarise a country?

Is it ethical to blame a petrol attendant for the sins of the company he works for - or to blame those who donate to him, not to the company? Do you want him to be unemployed? Do you want him to go without? Do you want him to donate all his crowd-funded cash to your political party?

Or is your letter an attempt at political point-scoring? Dare I categorise it as malicious mischief?

Are your sentiments not the antithesis of ubuntu, the spirit of giving, sharing and caring?

Your letter repudiates the spirit of ubuntu that you claim to be defending; it denigrates the kindness of Nkosikhi Mbhele and the people who donated to him.

Were not his donation, and the reciprocal donations, an act of common humanity?

You say not - is that not an indicator of your own meanness of spirit?

Let’s talk about people, not races. You invoke the spirit of Nelson Mandela - did he not believe in a rainbow nation? Did he not believe in ubuntu for all? Did he not foster a spirit of reconciliation - the opposite of your actions?

Let’s talk of injustice. Did white people benefit unfairly from their oppression of black people?

I, a white woman, do not deny this. Are townships violent? All of South Africa is violent - a by-product of poverty and injustice and, dare I say, a lack of ubuntu on the part of all perpetrators.

Are efforts being made to rectify the injustices of the past?

Yes, by many South Africans regardless of colour. Are there still racist white people? Yes, just as there are racist black people. Racism is a cross-colour issue that defies the spirit of ubuntu.

Your letter points out that our employment rates are dismal; do you want all domestic workers to be unemployed? You write about cheap labour, but South Africa has some of the most expensive labour of any emerging economy. You want land; will land help the poor? Do you want all black people to become subsistence farmers? Your dismal showing in our recent elections suggests that your message of racial supremacy does not strike a chord with the average South African.

You are blinded by your hate. In the spirit of ubuntu, let me offer my sympathy and not my condemnation.

Sarah Briggs Basson Durban

Daily News