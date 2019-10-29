Mmusi Maimane resigned as DA leader last week and as a member of the party. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - The DA is in silence while its leader, Mmusi Maimane, and chairperson, Athol Trollip, have quit. A few days earlier the DA’s prized mayor of the Johannesburg metro, Herman Mashaba, also threw in the towel. At the heart of these resignations lies the fact that the white caucus is unhappy that blacks are beginning to dominate the party.

For the first time in history, the DA was able to win municipalities controlled by the ANC. This happened because it opened its doors to South Africans of all races. Without the black vote the DA is nothing; it can never hope to challenge the ANC as “the government in waiting”.

The DA is now naked and its hidden agenda is exposed for all to see. This was really a project created to protect white interests, and many racists hide behind the party, calling themselves “liberals”.

Black members realised that they were being used to bring in votes. They are not good for anything else. The DA will become a white party once, more fighting for white interests.