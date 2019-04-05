Former president Jacobs Zuma's legacy will be the collapse of South Africa argues the writer. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION:



Dear Jacob Zuma

I was brought up not to complain too much, especially about spilled milk. However, I feel the need to get this off my chest.

When I think of you; your complicity in allowing our beautiful country to be looted; your role in promoting a culture of corruption; a culture of impunity - I feel a bait ball of emotions swimming inside of me.

Anger, mixed with bitterness and a dash of sadness. But, the overriding emotion is disappointment.

There is no need for me to list all that was wrong with the “lost nine years” of your presidency - we are all aware of the damage you caused.

The saddest part is that I predicted South Africa’s demise way back in 2007, when you won in Polokwane.

These past 25 years have seen all my worst fears come true.

It has been like an ultra-super slow replay of a train wreck.

You know it’s going to happen - yet you are powerless to stop it.

Your legacy will be the collapse of South Africa - not that you care, being the self-absorbed, selfish person that you are. And, as the elections approach - there is the real possibility of a national blackout and perhaps even civil war.

Good job Jacob!

But let us not forget that, although you represent all that is wrong with South Africa, your dysfunctional ANC cadres allowed this to happen.

Douglas Adams, (the only author to write a trilogy consisting of five books), wrote a book called So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish.

Its title is the message left by the dolphins when they departed planet Earth just before it was demolished to make way for a hyperspace bypass.

The dolphins are leaving, Jacob.

No thanks to you.

Conrad Smit Durban

Daily News