LETTER: Did the global lockdown help unlock a bumper sardine run?

OPINION - The Covid-19 lockdown has provided us with time to reflect on the occurrences around us. My most recent reflection has been on the sardine run we have experienced.

In the recent past, many of our local fishermen have lamented to deaf ears that there was something seriously amiss about our fishing industry. They complained bitterly that our shorelines were being violated to the point that there were virtually no fish in the sea.

Is it merely coincidental that by virtue of Covid-19 and no Chinese trawlers around, sardines have been reduced to as little as R2 a dozen?

This was never heard of. Like the good old days, neighbours and family widely distributed this wonder of nature lovingly to each other.

It is time for the government to realise that our own people matter first. Our natural resources, if managed carefully, can become an abundant harvest that will allow us to deal with our national challenges like hunger and poverty. While we cannot wish ourselves away from the global stage, I firmly believe that South Africans must enjoy the benefits of our natural resources. Hopefully the good times are back.