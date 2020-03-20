LETTER: Do the proper things in this time of coronavirus crisis

OPINION - Like many others, I was awake at 3am on Monday reading about the coronavirus. I am most grateful for the strong stance President Cyril Ramaphosa took, but there is a lot of information out there, and it is still easy to feel anxious. The alternative is to crush it by taking the fight to the crisis. By this, I mean deliberately addressing the problem and mining it to capture every learning opportunity so that you, your family and business can become stronger. This is how I am using the coronavirus crisis as a learning curve: On a personal level: I am meticulous about washing my hands, avoiding kissing and handshakes, boosting my immune system by eating well, minimising unnecessary stress and getting enough exercise and fresh air. I have a plan if I get sick: know where to go, who to contact and how to care for myself.

I have a plan for the business: educate others about personal hygiene, health and key actions. Agree on alternative working arrangements, should they become ill or the business goes into quarantine.

Identify how this crisis could benefit the business: write a list of possible business opportunities - perhaps pivot into related products or markets. Check for financial viability and risk, then go boldly forward.

With the right attitude, every crisis can provide a golden opportunity to learn and grow.

