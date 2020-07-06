LETTER: Empathy will help us all flatten the coronavirus curve
Regrettably, it seems the coronavirus pandemic may produce inadvertent effects in terms of stigma.
This is detrimental not only for those who have come down with the virus, but for everybody.
Stigmatising people because of testing positive is wrong.
Just like any forms of stereotypes, discrimination can lead to isolation and depression.
Such labelling can negatively affect those who have acquired it, as well as their acquaintances, family and friends. It can make people hide their condition to avoid discrimination and can even prevent them from seeking medical treatment. So, it is very important to avoid stigmatising people if we want to flatten the curve.
Despite the infection and flattening the curve, the individual is primarily a human and deserves dignity and privacy and should not be judged.
In reality, we should show empathy with people who have or may have the virus.
Our common vulnerability to the virus is a source of drawing together.
No individual will order infection or diseases into their life.
I humbly appeal to all to refrain from using social media platforms to replicate or spread misinformation, stigmatise, discriminate and label people or cause unnecessary panic.
