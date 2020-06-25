LETTER: Exploiters deserve shame, not power
Financial looting and rampant corruption are enmeshed in the DNA of shameless marauders, whose greed has virtually destroyed a once-vibrant economy.
Expose them and let them have their deeds embossed in our hall of shame. Ruthless exploiters, whose deceitful actions rendered scores of thousands of workers to enter the poverty pit.
Millions are today in dire poverty because those who we entrusted stole the crown jewels in an orgy of illegal wealth-acquiring that defies description. The exact sum of money stolen from the state will never be known; some of the looters are dead, others have fled, while others are in denial, waiting for their corrupt deeds to be exposed. As those already charged enter the judicial arena, their revelations will dwarf the Covid-19 crisis.
Law is the fulcrum of democracy and democracy is what holds people together without force.
Elite profligacy in the face of impoverished citizens underscores the core problem facing our troubled land, corruption. The masses will unflinchingly agree that corruption begets the plethora of problems the country faces. Our so-called leaders have come to accept that bribery and nepotism will trump meritocracy, and so they participate in them to preserve their own self-interest.
Far from paying for the deceits, participants are rewarded not with shame and ignominy, but power.
Many of our leaders resort to blatantly immoral means, such as lies and deception, to manipulate the populace. The tragedy of our time and country is that we have allowed money-politics to be the order of the day in our political culture
Daily News