LETTER: Exploiters deserve shame, not power

OPINION - THE arrest of high-ranking officials associated with the destruction of VBS Mutual Bank is to be welcomed.

Financial looting and rampant corruption are enmeshed in the DNA of shameless marauders, whose greed has virtually destroyed a once-vibrant economy.

Expose them and let them have their deeds embossed in our hall of shame. Ruthless exploiters, whose deceitful actions rendered scores of thousands of workers to enter the poverty pit.

Millions are today in dire poverty because those who we entrusted stole the crown jewels in an orgy of illegal wealth-acquiring that defies description. The exact sum of money stolen from the state will never be known; some of the looters are dead, others have fled, while others are in denial, waiting for their corrupt deeds to be exposed. As those already charged enter the judicial arena, their revelations will dwarf the Covid-19 crisis.

Law is the fulcrum of democracy and democracy is what holds people together without force.