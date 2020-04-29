LETTER: Extend salary cuts to all in government during Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

OPINION - The Hindu Unity Movement and South African Hindu Dharma Sabha applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cabinet members and premiers for taking a 33% cut in salary. We urge Ramaphosa to extend this to members of the national assembly, provincial legislatures and councillors. It should also be extended to city managers, directors-general, managers and senior officials in all government departments and state-owned entities to contribute substantially to our collective war against the Covid-19 pandemic. There should be no decrease in salaries for ordinary workers. Sacrifices have to be made to survive and revive our economy. Health and economic matters are not mutually exclusive. There has to be a balance between life and livelihood. We salute Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for leading our war against the deadly coronavirus with vision and mission. We record our gratitude to all our corona warriors and providers of essential services, including doctors and health workers, media workers, farmers, sanitary workers, police and the army. They are our real heroes and heroines. They need to be respected and supported.

We convey condolences to all families who have lost loved ones in this trying time. We urge all South Africans to comply with government directives to save ourselves, families, communities and country.

We appeal to all employers not to retrench employees post Covid-19. We need to take care of the poor, the needy and our elders.

During this coronavirus apocalypse, the teachings of the holy Vedas come to the fore, namely, “the whole world is one family”. We need human solidarity.

We realise that we have to protect others in order to protect ourselves - “I am because you are”.

We are all in a long struggle. By working together, we shall overcome. And this too shall pass.

Ram Maharaj National chairperson: Hindu Unity Movement; president: South African Hindu Darma Sabha

Daily News