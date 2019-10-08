Farook Khan with a framed copy of the front page of POST, which led with a story he wrote. NQOBILE MBONAMBI African News Agency (ANA) Archives

OPINION - It was with profound sadness that I heard of the passing away of journalist Farook Khan. His journalism was as nuanced, insightful and well-informed as it could possibly be. He leaves behind a rich legacy of journalism that impacted people around the world. Farook was a principled journalist who brought pride to journalism for standing up for ethical journalistic principles in the face of attempts to subvert these principles. His legacy will serve as an inspiration and beacon to his colleagues and to his community.

Farook Khan was a journalist’s journalist; his work ethics and passion for journalism were second to none. His death is a devastating loss to the world of words, to our understanding of power and its reach, to the cultivation of empathy, to rich, elegant news reporting. His works were a gift to every one who had the pleasure of reading him. The writing world has begun mourning the loss of a true legend who had a marvellous, rigorous mind. His original and rich language, his moral strength and fight for justice and peace will be his eternal legacy.

He was talented and tenacious, but patient and kind too. He was scrupulous about facts and generous in spirit. He wrote about any subject with flair and was admired for his wit and lucidity.

He displayed tenacity, ferocious independence and extraordinary will in pursuing truth. His pen might as well have been a scalpel, as he could slice past pretence and posturing to lay his subject bare before you. I was extremely fortunate to have known him. He will remain an eternal symbol of individual excellence.