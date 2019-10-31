People play with fireworks during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Hindus across the country are celebrating Diwali where people decorate their homes with light and burst fireworks. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

OPINION - In light of Diwali, I would like to peacefully state the following. I am not anti-Diwali; I am anti fireworks- for any occasion. The reason for this is simply because of the harm it causes each year. With all respect to the Hindu culture, as I am a part of it, the festival of lights has nothing to do with fireworks. Fireworks is a method of celebration for occasions like Diwali, Guy Fawkes and News Year’s Eve, but it is not a part of any culture or religion. I think I am speaking on behalf of animal lovers and animal shelters when I say, while it is heartbreaking to see what happens to dogs and cats when fireworks are lit, the dangers do go beyond that. We take into consideration babies, the elderly, people with disabilities, wildlife and birds. For a moment of fun, the damage that is done is heartbreaking for the people left to fix it, those lighting the fireworks won't know because they aren't doing the rescuing and rehabilitating and treating afterwards.

The festival of lights is a beautiful festival of the Hindu religion and culture. Fireworks is a personal preference. Any belief that leads one to feel that a moment of pleasure is worth the pain caused, has strayed from humanity and heart. This has gone beyond Diwali, Guy Fawkes, News Year’s Eve and culture. This has to do with humanity and respect for others and other life forms.

Slaughterhouses, the consumption of meat, the environment are all valid topics that should be looked at, but this post is about fireworks and its dangers to others. So please refrain from bringing up these topics when the topic at hand is fireworks specifically.

I have already been called every name under the sun for my beliefs about this, so I would further like to state that the frustration coming from the public has got nothing to do with race. There is a massive difference between racism and morals and that has been terribly misunderstood in recent days. It is unfortunate, but a lot of people don't understand the concept of moderation and consideration and a lot of people don't know how to use fireworks responsibly.