File Picture Dylan Jacobs/African News Agency(ANA) OPINION- WHILE we may accept that South Africa has a high crime rate, the murder of Maqsood Alli inside or outside an FNB branch is unacceptable. People go to the bank for money transactions. The bank has a duty of care far higher than other businesses, and is aware that clients carry cash to its branches. This was acceptable to them and in fact banking is extremely profitable. It is known or ought to be known to FNB that people enter with large amounts of cash, thus the entire perimeter of the bank should have been secured to an extent that it deters criminals.

FNB must explain whether criminals evaded security and how. Was this a random act by people deciding to stop at a bank and kill a customer?

Why was there no guard tower manned by at least two guards? Where is the CCTV footage? The banking industry is worth trillions of rand and they are well aware that criminals will target clients inside or within the perimeter of their business.

FNB must fully explain how this murder occurred, unless it’s a matter for the civil courts to decide a breech of the duty of care, accountability and liability.

Banks have very little visible security, which will lead to more killings.

If 10 guards per branch are required to stop killings, then so be it, or they must stand the risk of being sued for much more in the longer term.

LJ Reuben Durban

