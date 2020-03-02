LETTER: Free education must be chalked up

OPINION - I would like to propose free education for all minors and students. Education is vital to a child and in this struggling country parents simply cannot afford it on their low salaries. A few years ago Britain boasted free further education, which gave school-leavers direction, purpose and prepared them for the world. If we want skilled leaders, businessmen, doctors, scientists etc, we need to spend more on education. Free education would mean minors would be kept out of trouble because they would be learning, acquiring skills and preparing for life.

It would probably lead to fewer unwanted births and a lower crime rate as kids would be preoccupied with educational activities and developing themselves rather than having unprotected sex and turning to violence or crime out of frustration.

This country needs doctors, scientists, politicians, entrepreneurs, businessmen and technically minded people.

We have the chance to move from being a Third World country to a First World country if we just provide the education.

I applaud the finance minister for “not forgetting the most vulnerable” and for increasing social grants. More emphasis, in my opinion, needs to be put on opening up jobs for disabled people.

Thank you finance minister now let’s focus on free education.

Vivienne Attwood-Smith, Sheffield

