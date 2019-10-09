In India, October 2 is a public holiday, and to mark his birthday, the Indian government released commemorative coins.
Over the years, a hundred countries have issued postage stamps honouring Gandhi, the latest being France. Here in South Africa, there are no postage stamps to honour him, although he left his mark on the country. His granddaughter Ela Gandhi and religious leaders from different denominations laid a wreath at his memorial site. Gandhi does not need a statue to commemorate his 150th birthday. He lives in the soul of every Indian in this country.
Known the world over as the great pacifist, he inspired men like Martin Luther King jr, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama.
But the commemorative events in India were marred when thieves stole some of his ashes and defaced his painting.