GAVIN Watson

OPINION - The tragic death of Gavin Watson has all the hallmarks of a Shakespearian tragedy. Watson was an enigma in real life.

He remains an enigma in death.

The devastating revelations at the Zondo Commission began a chain of events that culminated in the dismembering of the former Bosasa Group.

The group, founded in 1981, is being disassembled, with thousands of jobs and livelihoods at stake.

The Watsons were a fearless family at the height of apartheid. They risked life and limb to fight for complete equality.

The grave mistake that Watson made was that he immersed himself with money-suckers, political delinquents and a glittering array of rising leaders who viewed him as a vulnerable and wealthy ATM.

Complicit were all those involved who today are eager to seek immunity as his untimely death and its consequences continue to unravel.

In the days and months ahead, intense cross-examination will expose issues that remain hidden and unexplained.

At his memorial service, many speakers mentioned the betrayal of trust.

Bosasa’s fate should serve as a warning to those who continue to decimate the fabric of a once-stable society by engaging in unabated acts of malicious corruption.

Combating and overcoming corruption in business and political affairs is one of the important issues facing business and professional ethics in the 21st century.

In all honesty, we should also remember Watson’s care and affection for the destitute and the underprivileged.

Watson cannot be cross-examined now.

He takes his secrets to his grave.

History will remember him as a swashbuckling buccaneer who caused the biggest political upheaval in the history of our country.

The political seismic shock waves will continue to shake the land.

Hamba kahle, Gavin Watson.

Farouk Araie Benoni

Daily News