LETTER: Get real and take the lockdown seriously

OPINION - It is quite obvious that there are many citizens, including some media persons, who are treating the lockdown as a farce. We should be aware that life-threatening epidemics like this one don’t appear every long weekend. The government understandably, like even first-world Europe, the UK and even the US, does not have all the answers. Sometimes I feel we need this type of calamity to wake up to our poor moral standards and low-life mode of living. Consider the questions: “How wilI I go jogging?” “Is it not unconstitutional to prohibit walking my dog?” “How will I get my liquor?” “How will I survive without my cigarettes?”

Do our people realise that once the virus hits you, some of you will not be able to take another breath, let alone jog!

No amount of liquor will put you in a stupor to forget the sight of loved ones being buried in body bags.

Once that bug hits you, some will not be able to take even a puff of a cigarette! And if your dog doesn’t obtain some exercise for a few months, is it going to die? Let’s get real, guys! Instead of trying to cheat the lockdown, let’s use the opportunity to begin to grow up with our thinking.

Ebrahim Essa Durban

