File photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe.

OPINION - IT IS a fact that we live in a country where apartheid has been abolished, but glaring racial inequalities persist. South Africa has to be the most racially divided country in the world.

The ANC has achieved political freedom, but has failed dismally to address racial inequality.

In a 2017 government audit, 72% of private land in South Africa and the lion’s share of all forms of capital were still owned by whites, who make up less than 8% of the population.

The DA wants to become the majority party by winning over black support, without a clear plan for how it will address the legacy of apartheid. This party is ignorant, or pretends to be, of the glaring discrepancies that exist between white and black communities in this country.

Agreed, the ANC’s economic transformation and land distribution programmes have failed, but what solution does the DA offer to deal with this serious dilemma facing our nation?

The DA has an identity crisis which began when Helen Zille handpicked a few blacks to become the face of a white vested party. This she did as a matter of survival because if the DA did not shed it whites-only image, it was heading for the political dustbin.

The FF+ attracted the conservatives from the DA, but the moderates from the ANC - fed up with corruption and the slow pace of transformation - simply stayed at home on election day.

The DA failed to provide its solution to the post-apartheid challenges, preferring to ignore they exist. It is clear that black DA members are puppets and have no teeth to challenge and defend the legitimate struggle of the blacks.

Jyothi Maharaj Kenville

Daily News