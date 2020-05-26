LETTER: Government should use Covid-19 pandemic to introduce a national plant based diet

OPINION - THE BLOCK on the sale of carcinogens during lockdown is an opportunity for South Africa to make life and planet-saving policy positions against the number of the many contributors. These include the obesity-, urban malnutrition-, cancer- and diabetes-causing meat, diary and sugar industries. It is time for the Ministry of Health to confront them. The government has an opportunity to solve problems that affect its fiscus and mortality of its citizens in the context of the post-Covid-19 world. Authorities should prevail upon the fast food chains to go plant-based. The Cabinet and health experts should set strict stipulations for a new diet requirement, which insists on the elimination of meat, sugar and dairy from the national diet.

When killer industries sue the state, it will be a great opportunity to bring studies on their culpability to health and the fact they owe the public constitutional damages for limiting the right to life.

Killer industries should stop feeding carcinogens to the poor. They have an opportunity to reinvent themselves by implementing more sustainable plant-based farming which has the potential of being labour intensive, addressing land reform and allowing small-scale farmers supply to reliable urban market.

Daily News

