LETTER: Hamba kahle, Jayraj Bachu, a great and fearless hero
Bachu will be remembered for his unflinching support in the Struggle against apartheid and against racism at every level.
Racism is not a South African phenomenon. Its vicious grasp knows no geographical boundaries. In fact, racism and its perennial ally, economic exploitation, provide the key to understanding most of the international complications of this generation.
Bachu spoke truth to power. He graphically exposed the atrocities of apartheid, gut-wrenching images which depicted rivers of tears in an ocean of pain. He expressed his annoyance against those who acted against the dictates of reason and conscience. He was among those great heroes who were a source of pride for humanity.
He spoke about apartheid without fear. He was an inspiration to journalists, who turned to him for advice.
I am compelled to quote Lord Attenborough’s tribute to Donald Woods, with a name alteration: “The world, I believe, needs heroes more than and ever and Jayraj Bachu stands among the giants in my own personal pantheon on his infinite grace, his self-deprecation and unselfishness in courage.”
Hamba kahle, Jayraj Bachu, a friend and mentor.
FAROUK ARAIE Johannesburg
