OPINION - Herman Mashaba’s resignation as Joburg mayor put the spotlight on the marriage of two unlikely bedfellows, the DA and EFF. Both parties are so diametrically opposed that a coalition seemed impossible. The DA announced its candidate for the position, but celebrations ended when the red berets announced they would field their own candidate. All that’s needed now is support from the ANC and the DA will be out in the cold.

The EFF’s policies resonate better with the ANC. The EFF has been vocal and unwavering on land expropriation without compensation. I dare say that the coalition with the EFF was the biggest factor that contributed to the DA’s lost votes to the FF+.

While the DA grapples with its position on affirmative action and black economic empowerment, the EFF is clear this form of redress is critical to advance the principles of the National Democratic Revolution. The EFF wants more for its black support base and the DA is protecting the interests of its predominantly white constituency.

Malema is a shrewd politician. He knows what to say to bring in the votes and was successful in keeping the (Mmusi) Maimane DA in check. It’s perfectly understandable for him to say he will find it difficult to negotiate with John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille, the new DA leaders.