KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. File photo: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

OPINION - One has to give praise where it is due - and this must be given to KZN Premier Sihle Zikala for the sincere manner in which he is going about his job. I must confess I was no fan of his, having criticised him in the past.

However, he has made a full turn from once being an ardent supporter of Jacob Zuma.

He has thrown his weight behind the new ANC leadership led by President Ramaphosa.

His leadership as KZN Premier and that of the ANC PEC augurs well for the future.

There are areas in our province that need urgent attention, like job creation and reducing unemployment.

Hospitals and clinics are also in need of urgent upgrades and rectification.

These are matters the premier can seize on and attend to. He also needs to show leadership on matters where he has direct control.

As far as crime is concerned, he needs the KZN police commissioner and the SAPS to do their work.

Getting rid of the haughty and faulty former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, was a coup for Zikalala. Gumede brought disgraceful leadership to City Hall.

Durban became more dirty under her leadership.

The new Exco that has been installed gives hope to the millions of the city’s inhabitants.

As ratepayers, all we ask for is a functional city with timeous delivery of city services .

The non-existent refuse removal and failure to read household meters for utilities have made the city notorious for non-delivery of basics services.

One hopes all of this is now a thing of the past.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News