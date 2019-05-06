File picture: Phill Magakoe

OPINION - I AM a 25-year-old white male. During the last two elections, on the advice of my dad, I voted for the DA. Earlier this year, I made up my mind that this time around I would vote for the party of my choice.

The ANC has run a campaign that has used President Cyril Ramaphosa as a drawcard and he has been a key figure of the party's election campaign.

This is not surprising considering that various polls have shown that he is the most trusted of all South African politicians.

The ANC’s manifesto is a convincing document about growing the economy and allowing the country to deal with the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

On the other hand, the DA’s campaign has been uninspiring. The party's manifesto is a cut, copy and paste of the ANC's document.

Our country is facing many challenges, like the ever-increasing prices of food and petrol.

We have entered the Fourth Industrial Revolution with its resultant job losses and many youngsters are unprepared or ill-equipped to face this new challenge.

There are regular strikes and violence at our universities and students are losing out on their studies.

Unemployment is a major concern among our youth. The DA has promised a job in every home, but fails to tell us how it will do this.

Instead of addressing these important issues, the DA’s campaign has been centred on demonising and criticising the ANC.

It is all about fault-finding and witch-hunting the ANC.

I have witnessed great changes come about since President Ramaphosa took office.

And I am highly impressed with the manner in which he is running the country.

Unless the DA does something dramatic, I have made up my mind to vote for the ANC.

Ronald du Plessis Durban

Daily News